Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his offseason recovering from a foot injury, passed his training camp physical, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Garoppolo will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, the source told Schefter.

Garoppolo, who joined the Raiders on a three-year, $72.75 million free agent contract March 17, signed a waiver/release in place of a physical because of his injured left foot, suffered Dec. 4 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

He underwent surgery after signing with the Raiders and had not been able to practice on the field with the team during voluntary OTAs, although he had been in the building.

Garoppolo's $11.25 million signing bonus also was converted into base salary -- giving him a total $22.5 base salary for 2023 -- and lending credence to the notion that Las Vegas could part ways with him if he was not able to pass a physical before the season begins.

Coach Josh McDaniels said last month that he had "no anxiety" over the team's quarterback situation despite Garoppolo's injury.

Brian Hoyer, who has experience in McDaniels' system from his time with the New England Patriots and is entering his 15th NFL season, signed with Las Vegas as a free agent over the offseason and had been taking first-team reps. The Raiders also drafted Aidan O'Connell out of Purdue in the fourth round and return second-year player Chase Garbers.

