ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It wasn't a good scene during Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp, as defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the practice field with an injury to his right leg.

He was hurt during a light team drill where there seemed to be light contact. He couldn't put pressure on his leg as trainers helped him to his feet.

"It's hard to see your brothers go down. You never want to see it, especially early in camp or really any days, regardless of the position or the player," Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton told ESPN after practice. "It's kind of hard to detail. All you can do is send up prayers."

Quarterback Jared Goff and several teammates came to check on him. Gardner-Johnson was visibly emotional after the play, as he pointed near his upper leg to trainers while lying on the practice field. After practice, members of the team were quick to send encouragement as they wait to learn the official status of the injury.

"When I went over there, I think he said somebody stepped on it, but I didn't see it. I just seen him go down and I seen him grabbing it. I went through that, too, where I grabbed mine," Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs said. "Not saying that I know what it is, but I'm just praying that it's not nothing like that (an ACL). To see a guy like that with great energy and a great attitude to change the room. S--- is so sad. I'm going to go in and check on him. But it's sad because he's a great guy."

The Lions brought him in as a major upgrade to the secondary as their top free agent. He agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million in March.

Last season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, he finished tied for the most interceptions in the NFL (six) despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. He became the only Eagle since the 1970 merger to record interceptions in five consecutive games.

"You hate when people go down especially without pads on, it's camp. We haven't even played a game," Lions linebacker James Houston told ESPN. "So, first, I'm praying for him, and I think the whole team is praying for him and we just hope he's going to be OK.

"You can't let things like that affect you. The show must go on," he continued. "Somebody else has to go in and fill in and we've got to be able to keep the beat going. Obviously, yeah, it sucks, because that's your homebody, that's your teammate. I've known him for a very long time so I definitely will be praying for him."