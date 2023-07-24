Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison said he was driving 140 mph last week because his dog was having an emergency at home, according to a citation filed Monday with the Ramsey County District Court and reviewed by ESPN.

The updated citation included misdemeanor charges for speeding and reckless driving. A description of the incident issued by the Minnesota State Patrol notes that Addison "stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed."

According to the citation, a patrol officer observed Addison driving eastbound on I-94 Thursday at just after 3 a.m. at an "extremely high rate of speed," later clocked at 140 mph. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 mph.

Driving a Lamborghini Urus with dealer license plates, Addison first slowed down when he saw police lights from another trooper who was pulled over on the right shoulder of the road.

Addison, 21, the No. 23 overall pick of the 2023 draft, issued a public apology a day later, saying he "made a mistake and used poor judgment." He also promised "not to repeat the behavior" but did not say anything about his dog's emergency.