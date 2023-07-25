Mike Tannenbaum and Ryan Clark break down Saquon Barkley's one-year deal with the Giants. (2:39)

Running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The deal also includes a $2 million signing bonus, sources said.

Barkley's new deal is worth $10.1 million fully guaranteed, including the signing bonus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The $1 million in incentives includes an equal amount paid for 1,300 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions.

The deal does not include a "no franchise tag" clause, sources told ESPN, meaning the Giants can tag him again after this season.

NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Last week, Barkley said during an appearance on "The Money Matters" podcast that he may consider not playing this season amid his stalemate with the team over a long-term contract.

The Giants and Barkley did not agree to a deal before the deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term contracts, meaning he would have had to play this season under the $10.091 million franchise tender.

Giants training camp begins Tuesday for veterans. Barkley is already in the building, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Barkley, 26, finished fourth in the NFL with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards last season, ran for 10 touchdowns and tied for the team lead with 57 receptions. He has played in 60 career games over five seasons since being the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, when he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.