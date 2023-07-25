Ryan Clark and Harry Douglas break down why the Cowboys' offense hinges on Zack Martin and the rest of their offensive line. (2:07)

OXNARD, Calif. -- All-Pro right guard Zack Martin has not reported for the start of Dallas Cowboys training camp, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, which will lead to a $50,000 fine for each day he misses.

Martin had until Tuesday morning to report in order to avoid the fine. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, teams can no longer rescind the fines.

Last week, sources told Schefter that Martin was considering not reporting to training camp because of his unhappiness with his contract and the team's lack of interest in reworking the deal. Martin said he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market," a source said.

At the state of the Cowboys news conference Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones would not get into where things stand with Martin's contract or his absence at the start of camp.

"We've got everything, as we start camp today where we are, there [is] nothing to concern me about anything to do with what we're doing with contractual situations," Jerry Jones said.

The Cowboys have other players they have had at least some negotiations with regarding extensions they hope to complete this summer, such as CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Terence Steele. The expectation is that the negotiations will ramp up in an effort to get the deals done before the season starts.

Martin has two years left on his deal and is set to make $13.5 million this year and $13 million next year. Atlanta's Chris Lindstrom and Indianapolis' Quenton Nelson have the highest annual average salaries for guards at $20.5 million and $20 million respectively.

In a recent ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches and players, Martin was named the best interior offensive lineman in the NFL. He was also given a 99 rating by Madden -- the first for a guard since Larry Allen in 2003.

According to NFL Players Association figures, the Cowboys have $21.8 million in cap room, but a large portion of that is being held for practice squad players, in-season call-ups, injury settlements and incentives. That being said, the cap would not be an impediment to getting a deal done.

In the past, the Cowboys have been proactive on extensions at Martin's position. In 2002, the Cowboys signed Allen to a six-year, $37 million extension that made him one of the highest paid offensive linemen in football, despite having two years left on his deal.

"There's risk when you make a long-term agreement," Jerry Jones said then, "but in this particular case, when you look at his health, his record of injury and the fact that offensive linemen have long careers, then the risks are separate."

Allen was 31 at the time of signing and had missed just five games in eight seasons. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl pick and six-time All-Pro selection and well on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Martin is 32. In nine years, he missed nine games and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times with six All-Pro selections and looking like he will be on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.