EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter reported to training camp Tuesday, deciding against a holdout amid ongoing contract talks with the team.

Hunter won't be a full participant at the start of training camp, however, in part because he skipped all of Minnesota's offseason practices, including mandatory minicamp. But Hunter's contract situation -- he is set to make $5.5 million this season, well below market value for veteran pass rushers -- continues to loom over the future.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stopped well short Tuesday of saying that Hunter's future has been resolved.

Asked if he was confident Hunter would be on the roster this season, he was "really excited to see him."

"It's great to see a great player like that," Adofo-Mensah said. "Great Viking -- really excited. So I just want to make sure I say that, and that's where I'm at right now."

Hunter and coach Kevin O'Connell have spoken frequently in recent days, and O'Connell said he views the situation in incremental steps.

"It's going to be a day-to-day thing," O'Connell said. "Danielle and I have had such good dialogue over these last few days, and really trying to build a plan that allows him to feel good about coming to work with as a Minnesota Viking every single day."

Neither O'Connell nor Adofo-Mensah would say whether they think Hunter will practice fully before there is a contract resolution, nor what would happen if there isn't one.

"There's a lot of things that we're trying to work through with Danielle," Adofo-Mensah said. "Obviously we haven't seen him since last season. So that among many other issues that we're trying to work through with his representatives, those conversations are ongoing."

Hunter was not immediately available for comment. He returned last season after two years of injuries to record 10.5 sacks, even after transitioning from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker. Multiple NFL teams have monitored his status this offseason, but there have been no serious trade talks to date.

The Vikings accelerated a roster revamp in the second offseason of what Adofo-Mensah has called a "competitive rebuild." They bid farewell to four longtime veteran starters (receiver Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Peterson), convinced two to take a pay cut (safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Jordan Hicks) and traded one (pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith).

Adofo-Mensah did sign free agent pass-rusher Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract, but his arrival served as a replacement for Za'Darius Smith. Fourth-year player D.J. Wonnum has been working in Hunter's spot during OTA practices, but the Vikings would clearly be thin at the position if Hunter is not part of the team this season.