EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants signed star left tackle Andrew Thomas to a record-setting contract extension Wednesday just hours before their first practice of training camp.

The Giants did not announced terms of the deal, but Thomas' agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the former first-round draft pick agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension that includes $67 million fully guaranteed at signing, a record for an offensive lineman.

Thomas, 24, is now under contract with the Giants through the 2029 season. The $67 million guaranteed puts Thomas ahead of Baltimore's Ronnie Stanley ($64.1 million), New Orleans' Ryan Ramczyk ($60.2 million), Houston's Laremy Tunsil ($60 million) and Kansas City's Jawaan Taylor ($60 million).

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Thomas emerged as one of the NFL's best left tackles last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors while anchoring an offensive line that helped the Giants finish with the league's fourth-best rushing offense.

Thomas is the third player drafted by New York's previous front-office regime to sign a long-term deal this offseason. Second-year general manager Joe Schoen signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal in March and signed defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million extension in May.

The Giants also ended their protracted contract stalemate with Saquon Barkley on Tuesday, when the star running back signed an adjusted version of his one-year franchise tender and reported to camp.

The No. 4 overall selection in the 2020 draft, Thomas has appeared in 45 games, including 44 starts, over the last three seasons with the Giants. The former University of Georgia star struggled early in his career but has turned it around in recent years and finished 10th last season among offensive tackles with a 92.6% pass block win rate.