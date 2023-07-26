The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet have agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, sources told Schefter and Yates.

Kmet, 24, emerged as a favorite target of franchise quarterback Justin Fields last season, hauling in 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns -- all team highs.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Kmet was a second-round draft selection in 2020 and has 138 catches for 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns in 50 career games with Chicago.