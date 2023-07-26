Alan Hahn and Sam Acho break down the likelihood of Bryce Young leading the Panthers to a deep run in the NFL playoffs. (1:31)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was moved to first team late during the Carolina Panthers' offseason workouts to show what he could do, but on Wednesday, coach Frank Reich took it a step further and called the top pick of the 2023 draft his starter.

"Yes, he's QB1,'' Reich said after the first day of training camp at Wofford College.

Reich said it's no surprise the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has taken over the starting job this early in his development.

"When we decided to pick Bryce, we imagined and saw the vision that we'd be standing here today saying he's QB1,'' Reich said.

The Panthers traded the No. 9 pick, a 2024 first-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears to move into the No. 1 slot to draft Young.

Young, whose only drawback as a prospect was his size (5-foot-10, 204 pounds), said it's a "huge blessing'' to be in the position he's in.

"I respect the coaches and I want to do whatever I can to play whatever role it is I'm called on to help the team,'' he said. "So [being called the starter] means a lot. For me, it's making sure I take things day by day. I want to keep improving, keep growing.''