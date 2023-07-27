How starved are we for the NFL? Already passes and catches from the start of 2023 training camp have gone viral.

Every team has taken the field this week in preparation for the upcoming NFL regular season -- which is just six weeks away. We will have updates every day of camp to keep you informed on the latest news, coolest videos and most interesting photos.

Thursday featured more contract news, some potential injury news and Sean Payton going all in on Nathaniel Hackett.

Elsewhere around the NFL, there were safeties with no shoes, wide receivers on fat tires, and Saquon Barkley, relationship counselor.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top NFL news of the day

Sean Payton rips Nathaniel Hackett for Broncos job, jabs Jets

Broncos coach Sean Payton has said he doesn't want his team to look in the rearview mirror, but Payton took a long gaze back in an interview Wednesday with USA Today Sports. In an expansive mood, Payton called the work Nathaniel Hackett and his staff did with the 2022 Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" and said there were "20 dirty hands" around quarterback Russell Wilson's career-worst season that included just 16 touchdown passes and a league-high 55 sacks.

Bengals extend DE Trey Hendrickson through 2025 season

The Bengals signed veteran defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey carted back to locker room after practice

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey left Thursday's practice early after colliding with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and was carted back to the locker room afterward.The three-time All-Pro participated in 11-on-11 drills in the team's third day of training camp but appeared to get tangled up with Hill while in coverage. Both players fell to the ground and Ramsey sat upright for a few seconds before standing. He attempted to walk off the injury before leaving the field under his own power. Team athletic trainers tended to his left knee for the remainder of practice, and Ramsey was carted back to the locker room at the conclusion of practice. There was no official word on Ramsey's status immediately after practice.

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley says rust gone after year-long ban

It has been only two days, but Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley said the bit of rust he felt in the spring following his return to football after a year-long suspension is gone. He feels like he's back to normal -- good news for the Jaguars' offense but bad news for the league's cornerbacks and defensive coordinators.

More:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Cleveland Browns: In their most extensive practice of the week at the Greenbrier, QB Deshaun Watson put on a show with a series of impressive throws. He found Elijah Moore in a soft spot in coverage. He came back with a play-action throw-back toss to TE Harrison Bryant. Then, he located Moore again on his third read for a big completion that drew a high five from coach Kevin Stefanski. The defense finally got its revenge, though, during a 7-on-7 session, when cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. intercepted Watson and raced the other way with his defensive teammates for the touchdown. -- Jake Trotter

Washington Commanders: Washington has waited for third-year receiver Dyami Brown to have a big impact since drafting him in the third round. But, in two seasons, he has a combined 17 catches with two touchdowns. The coaches believe coordinator Eric Bieniemy's system will help him -- coupled with quarterback Sam Howell's deep ball accuracy. Thursday, Brown made the catch of the day with a leaping downfield grab of a Jacoby Brissett pass, snagging the ball by outleaping defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields. Washington's top three receivers are set: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. But they need more than what Brown has delivered thus far; more big catches like he had in practice Thursday will help. -- John Keim

New Orleans Saints: Defensive end Payton Turner, a 2021 first-round pick, has gotten a chance to rotate in with the first team in 11-on-11 drills. Turner got pressure on quarterback Derek Carr several times over the first two practices, although teammate Cameron Jordan joked on Wednesday that all defensive linemen look "phenomenal" without pads on. Turner was one of several defensive players who made solid plays, including safety Smoke Monday, who had a strip-sack of rookie quarterback Jake Haener. But the Saints are counting on Turner to step up in Year 3. Saints coach Dennis Allen said Turner's hard work this offseason has earned him a chance, but he's going to need to see the results in action. "We're looking to see who's going to be that guy that's going to line up on the other side of Cam Jordan. And somebody's not going to be given that role, somebody's got to take that role," Allen said. -- Katherine Terrell

Atlanta Falcons: Two days, two interceptions for safety Jaylinn Hawkins as he's making an early impression. Hawkins was a starter for the Falcons last season, but right now he's running with the second unit behind Atlanta's biggest free agent signing, Jessie Bates III, and Richie Grant, who played every snap last season. Hawkins intercepted Desmond Ridder on a deep ball Wednesday and then Taylor Heinicke on a short pass thrown right at him Thursday. Even if Hawkins ends up not starting, he's going to end up having a clear role in Atlanta's defense. -- Michael Rothstein

Carolina Panthers: Rookie quarterback Bryce Young had his first interception of training camp, but don't read too much into it. It was a miscommunication with the receiver on a stick route, something coach Frank Reich says will get cleaned up. Overall, the top pick of the draft continues to impress both on and off the field. According to linebacker Shaq Thompson, the former Alabama star put on a "concert'' Wednesday night with his singing in the rookie talent show. "He killed it,'' Thompson said. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu agreed, saying Young "brought the house down.'' -- David Newton

New England Patriots : Safety Kyle Dugger intercepted Mac Jones in the end zone for the second day in a row, this time taking advantage of an ill-advised decision from Jones, who was scrambling to keep the play alive and forced a pass into traffic. Jones knew it immediately, dropping to the ground for a set of pushups as a self-induced punishment. Every play the Patriots have run through two practices has been in the red zone. -- Mike Reiss

New York Giants: The Giants leading pass-catcher in Thursday's practice were two newcomers - tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Parris Campbell. It was yet another sign that the new additions are going to be key pieces in the offense. Campbell caught four balls during live drills; Waller had three receptions. One of Campbell's catches crossing the middle of the field probably would have went for a big gain. It's a big reason he was targeted by the team this offseason as they put an emphasis on explosive plays. Two days into training camp and it's already clear that Waller and Campbell are quickly becoming quarterback Daniel Jones' favorite targets. -- Jordan Raanan

Green Bay Packers: In what was an otherwise rough day for Jordan Love (5-for-13 passing during 11 periods after going 7-for-15 the day before) and the offense, one player who stood out was rookie receiver Jayden Reed. He snagged a 9-yard touchdown from Love on a post route with linebacker De'Vondre Campbell underneath and cornerback Jaire Alexander over the top. Reed also had what he thinks would have been a rushing touchdown on an end-around toss play. The Packers view the 5-foot-11 Reed as the perfect slot receiver in the mold of a Randall Cobb even though the second-round pick played mostly as an outside receiver at Michigan State. Said Reed: "I actually like it, working with space, being able to attack guys, step on their toes and make a move. It's really helping me out a lot to be able to work in space. I haven't been able to do that in a long time, and I'm enjoying it right now." Ideally, Reed becomes the third starting receiver along with Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson (who also caught a pair of touchdowns in a red-zone drill). -- Rob Demovsky

