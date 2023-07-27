Whether it's dancing to their favorite Taylor Swift songs or strutting the catwalks in Paris, most NFL players take the summer months for some well-deserved rest and relaxation to charge up for the long season ahead.

With NFL training camp opening up July 19, players are beginning to report back to start the monthslong process of battling for the postseason and raising the Lombardi Trophy in February.

But when you work hard, you play hard.

And that's exactly what these players did. Between golfing tournaments, Fourth of July festivities and wedding celebrations, when the offseason is underway, NFL players come out to play.

The NFL's 104th season kicks off on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium as the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. But before we can even think about the first kickoff, let's take a look back at some of your favorite players' fun from the offseason.

It's a not so 'cruel summer' for some

Sparks flew for some top-tier NFL players this summer as they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which kicked off this past March.

Aaron Rodgers knew he was trouble when he walked into the AFC, as the New York Jets' newly acquired quarterback is looking to lead them to the postseason for the first time since 2010.

The 18-year veteran player attended the concert in his new home at MetLife Stadium back in May with actor Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller. In his Instagram post, he praised the singer "who absolutely rocked the house" and a couple of eagle-eyed fans caught Rodgers dancing to "Style" toward the end of the night.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones attended Swift's tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Jones went with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, who posted an Instagram highlighting the couple's enchanted night.

Swift, a Pennsylvania native, and Philadelphians have more in common than initially thought. In May, while performing at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, the pop star revealed her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.

This love might have rubbed off on Eagles center Jason Kelce's brother, Travis Kelce who proclaimed on their podcast that he had "shot his shot" with Swift, 33, when he attended her concert this month at Arrowhead Stadium.

Recently retired defensive end legend J.J. Watt also went viral in March for his praise of the pop star's stamina during her concert. A compliment worth noting from the five-time Pro Bowler.

44 Songs.

3 Hours and 15 Minutes.



So much respect @taylorswift13



When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money's worth and some.



Touché. #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bgtVz0EzlB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2023

No hearts fumbled

In June, a herd of Denver Broncos stampeded into Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate wide receiver Courtland Sutton's wedding. Fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy captured an Instagram which included teammates of past and present.

Current players in attendance included Russell Wilson, Kareem Jackson, Pat Surtain II, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Jeudy and Albert Okwuegbunam. Ex-Broncos Von Miller, Brandon McManus, and Bradley Chubb can also be spotted in Jeudy's post.

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett also tied the knot this summer with Amy Paternoster in their home state of New Jersey. The two posted a wedding video on their Instagrams to highlight the special day.

The newlyweds also had Steelers chaplain Kent Chevalier officiate the ceremony. But the coldest thing about the reception was the Steeler-themed ice sculpture, which stood bright and yellow over a bed of food.

Pickett's former quarterbacks coach, Tony Racioppi posted a picture of the ice sculpture on X, formerly known as Twitter. Soon after the newlyweds whisked away to Puerto Rico to enjoy their honeymoon before Pickett had to report to training camp.

The NFC had some love-filled celebrations as well, with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey throwing an engagement party with fiancée Olivia Culpo in July.

The couple got engaged in April after nearly four years of dating.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr celebrated his 11-year anniversary with his wife, Heather Carr, in June.

The couple shared a montage of photos and videos on their Instagrams of their beachfront celebration.

Handshakes in the Hamptons

Michael Rubin's Fourth of July celebration in the Hamptons is not your average midsummer bash full of hot dog roasts, American flags and convenience store fireworks.

Instead, the Fanatics CEO's exclusive guest list included A-listers, influencers, models and professional athletes at his beachfront property for the biggest party of the summer.

Along with the likes of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio, there were a few NFL stars in attendance.

The list included Carolina Panthers rookie C.J. Stroud as well as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Recently retired NFL stars were also headlining the event, including Tom Brady and Dez Bryant.

From the turf to the trendsetting

Some NFL players suited up in a different way, heading overseas for Paris Fashion Week.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made sure his presence was known at Paris Fashion Week in late June, attending five shows including Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show, Ricks Owens, Loewe, Balenciaga and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was also in attendance at Pharrell's menswear show. He and Diggs sat among the A-list audience, which included guests such as Rihanna, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James and Zendaya.

On top of that, Lamb brought us behind the scenes of his time at Paris Fashion Week.

Christian McCaffrey had quite the summer with his fiancée, model Olivia Culpo, as both of them turned heads attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event in Italy. McCaffery shared snaps on his Instagram of their night out in Puglia.

Ballers and the back nine

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teed off at Capital One's The Match as the Kansas City Chiefs duo took on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The 12-hole event took place in Las Vegas, and the pairs had fun talking trash. Mahomes and Kelce represented the league well, ultimately winning the matchup and bragging rights for the NFL.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller and Draymond Green were also along for the ride, stacking up beers and golf carts.

The U.S. Open was held in Los Angeles, and some NFL locals came out to watch their favorite pros take on the Los Angeles Country Club course.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made an appearance alongside his coach, Sean McVay, and former Ram Andrew Whitworth.