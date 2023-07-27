OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson could miss 4-6 weeks with a right calf strained suffered in Wednesday's opening practice of training camp, according to a source.

The Cowboys open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants but the belief is he will be available to play.

Wilson limped badly after getting out of a tent where Cowboys' medical staff examined him and he rode a cart to the locker room. He had an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Wilson signed a three-year, $21 million deal that included $13.5 million guaranteed in March after leading the defense with 108 tackles in 17 games. He also had five sacks, four tackles for loss, nine quarterback pressures, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, an interception and fumble recovery. His five sacks tied for the most by a Cowboys defensive back since Bill Bates in 1984, two years after sacks became an official stat.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Wilson has developed into one of the defenses top playmakers, although he was limited to nine games in 2021 with groin, chest and shoulder injuries. The Cowboys rely heavily on a three-safety look on defense with Wilson, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker so if the injury carried into the regular season it would be problematic.

Safety Israel Mukuamu also left practice early with hamstring soreness.