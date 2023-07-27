IRVINE, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams were approached by other teams about quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason but were in "unanimous agreement" to keep him for at least another season, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

After the Rams went through their first training camp practice at UC Irvine, McVay said he was thrilled to have a healthy Stafford on the field.

"There was a consistent and unanimous dialogue and understanding," McVay said. "When that March deadline came in terms of him being due the bonus that he's deserved and that he's earned, we were all in unanimous agreement that we wanted him to be the quarterback."

McVay added: "I know I can certainly speak for all of us and say we're excited as hell about Matthew Stafford. It's been great to see him feeling good, and I'm certainly really glad he's our quarterback, and that's where we're at."

Stafford, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Los Angeles in 2022, was asked if the Rams reached out to his agent about a possible restructuring or renegotiation of his contract. He indicated the Rams did but said he would keep "those kind of conversations in house."

"I don't know what the technical term of it is," Stafford said. "But we had conversations on that kind of stuff and I'll leave it at that."

Stafford, who turned 35 in February, won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 but missed the Rams' final seven games last season after suffering a spinal cord contusion. The Rams finished 5-12 with injuries to star players such as Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

All three practiced on Wednesday.

"I feel a lot better," Stafford said. "Physically, I feel really healthy compared to where I was at this point last year, so that's fun for me. I was able to get the work in that I want to get in coming into this. And that makes it a whole lot more fun for me and just excited to be out here."

Stafford said this is where he wants to be.

"I just know that I'm really happy playing for this team, playing for this coach and these fans," Stafford said.