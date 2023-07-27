Joe Burrow discusses the Bengals' expectations this season and the future of their wide receiving corps. (0:57)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have reached a contract extension with one of the best players on their roster, as defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year deal through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not immediately available.

Hendrickson's original four-year, $60 million deal that he signed with the Bengals before the 2021 season was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The former Florida Atlantic standout has been one of the NFL's most effective pass-rushers since he signed with the Bengals during 2021 free agency.

Hendrickson, 28, has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles in his two seasons with the Bengals, both of which resulted in Pro Bowl selections -- the lone Cincinnati defender to earn that distinction. He played through a broken wrist last season to help the Bengals reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight year.

During his two seasons in Cincinnati, Hendrickson has the NFL's fourth-highest pass rush win rate as an edge rusher, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Over the past two seasons, Hendrickson leads all players in the NFL in incompletions created (68), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Under the terms of his original contract with the Bengals, Hendrickson was set to represent a $14.8 million hit against the salary cap in 2024. Per those provisions, the team would have gained $15 million in cap savings by cutting him while incurring only $2.5 million in dead money.

The contract extension could be a win-win for both sides. By adding a year to his contract, Hendrickson could gain job security in Cincinnati while the franchise looks to sign young stars such as quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins to long-term extensions.