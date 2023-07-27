Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark debate whether Miami Dolphins WR duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the best in the NFL. (2:35)

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey left Thursday's practice early after colliding with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and was carted back to the locker room afterward.

The three-time All-Pro participated in 11-on-11 drills in the team's third day of training camp but appeared to get tangled up with Hill while in coverage. Both players fell to the ground, and Ramsey sat upright for a few seconds before standing to his feet. He attempted to walk off the injury before leaving the field under his own power.

Team athletic trainers tended to his left knee for the remainder of practice, and Ramsey was carted back to the locker room at the conclusion of practice.

There was no official word on Ramsey's status immediately after practice; cornerback Kader Kohou said "he's going to be good" when asked about his secondary mate, while safety Jevon Holland said he spoke to Ramsey on the sideline but did not want to speculate on any potential injury.

The Dolphins traded a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long for Ramsey this offseason, pairing him with another All-Pro in cornerback Xavien Howard. Head coach Mike McDaniel is expected to comment on Ramsey's status when he speaks to the media Friday morning.