GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker didn't get the trade he requested but did add more money to his contract.

Baker, who in April requested a trade or a new deal that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, received a $300,000 signing bonus and can earn up to $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Baker signed a four-year, $59 million deal in 2020 and is under contract through the 2024 season after the Cardinals picked up a team option.

The additional money was first reported by NFL Network on Thursday, before the Cardinals' second day of training camp, which Baker has attended. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that his conversations with Baker have been "fantastic."

Baker didn't attend the voluntary portion of the Cardinals' offseason activities and wasn't on the field for mandatory minicamp in June, although he was in the building.