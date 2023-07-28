FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Free agent running back Dalvin Cook was in the New York area Friday and sounded optimistic about his chances of signing with the Jets.

"I think [the odds] are pretty high, man," Cook said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." "I think we're in a position of, you know, a team that's building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player. I want to add to whatever they've got going on.

"I think the possibility is high right now of getting things done."

Cook, who is spending Friday on Long Island, is scheduled to visit the Jets on Sunday. The Jets are on a two-day break before returning Sunday morning for their annual Green & White scrimmage at the team facility in Florham Park.

The running back said he will be looking for "a great vibe" during his visit, adding that he wants to be "around people that want to love on Dalvin Cook."

From all indications, the Jets would love to add Cook, whom coach Robert Saleh described as a "dynamic ball carrier." At some point, Cook will take a physical, and the Jets want to check out his shoulder, which was surgically repaired in February.

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots reportedly have interest in the four-time Pro Bowl selection. Cook said he doesn't have any visits scheduled, adding that he will reevaluate after meeting with the Jets. A source had told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday that Cook was in talks with the Patriots about a possible visit.

Cook said the prospect of playing for his hometown Dolphins "would mean so much to me. ... Just a Cinderella story."

"I'm just trying to go through one step at a time, and the Jets are right at the top of the list, so let's go check the box," he said.

Cook acknowledged that Aaron Rodgers' presence makes the Jets intriguing -- a "unique situation," he called it. This week, Rodgers reworked his contract, voluntarily agreeing to a $35 million pay cut so the team could improve the roster.

"When you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB, you always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and just learn from," Cook said. "A-Rod is a four-time MVP. So just being around a guy like that, you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player. That's what I'm looking to do."

Cook, released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 8, would join a crowded backfield. The Jets have Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda. Hall is the No. 1 back, but he is still not practicing after ACL surgery in October. The plan is to have him ready for the opener.

Saleh said the interest in Cook isn't an indication they are concerned about Hall's availability for Week 1.

"No, no, Breece looks fantastic, to the point where we've got to slow him down," said Saleh, adding that Hall is hitting 23 mph on the GPS.

But Hall won't be able to carry a full load coming off major surgery, so the Jets want to fortify their depth. Carter, who showed promise as a rookie in 2021, averaged 3.5 yards per rush last season. He replaced Hall but eventually yielded the starting job. Knight, too, managed 3.5 yards per carry. The Jets traded for James Robinson, but he also was ineffective.

Carter, admitting he was surprised and confused by the trade for Robinson, acknowledged that he had a down year. He vowed to rebound.

"I know what I'm capable of," Carter said. "You'll see."