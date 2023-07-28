Bengals coach Zac Taylor announces that Joe Burrow will be out several weeks with a calf strain. (0:17)

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that he expects quarterback Joe Burrow to be sidelined "several weeks" due to a calf strain.

Burrow was carted off the field with the injury during Thursday's practice. He was rolling to his right during drills when he pulled up short in what appeared to be a noncontact injury and was later carted off the field.

"Joe got more days this July than he ever has in the NFL," Taylor told reporters. "And so I feel really good about the progress we made during those July practices we had with Joe, and when he's able to get back, we'll be able to get in the work we need."

The Bengals open the season Sept. 10 against the Browns in Cleveland.

If Burrow is unable to go, Cincinnati currently has Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning on its QB depth chart.

This is the third straight training camp that Burrow has dealt with an injury. In 2021, Burrow was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that ended his rookie season in 2020, when he entered the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Burrow suffered a ruptured appendix that required surgery days before the start of training camp.

Burrow, a fourth-year player out of LSU, is coming off his best season as a pro and is in contract discussions with the Bengals on a deal that could make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

On Wednesday, one day before Burrow was carted off the practice field, he was asked about being healthy and having a normal training camp for the first time in his career.

"Knock on wood -- I feel great," Burrow said. "This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed. It's good to be out there with the guys. Excited about where we're at."

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.