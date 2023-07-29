Tim Hasselbeck discusses why a more traditional offense with the Commanders could help Sam Howell become a legitimate NFL starter. (1:30)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Three hours before practice began Saturday, an unusual sight could be seen at the Washington Commanders' facility: a handful of fans already waiting in line.

That handful turned into an estimated 10,000 fans -- the highest number to watch a Washington practice in at least a decade.

They showed up on this hot, humid morning a day after one of their most noteworthy fans -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant -- attended a practice here for the first time.

It highlights the renewed excitement surrounding the team since a group led by Josh Harris bought the team from Dan Snyder, who had owned the team since 1999. The Snyder era was highlighted more by off-field issues than on-field success and the combination caused a slow erosion of the fan base.

"In light of the past three seasons, it was truly incredible," coach Ron Rivera said Saturday. "... To see them come out in force today, that was excellent. Our players really appreciate it. I know our ownership appreciates the renewed interest."

Having fans ready to again embrace the franchise has been a topic of conversation for a few months among players and coaches. Now they're seeing it in action. Ever since Snyder reached an agreement with Harris on April 13 -- three months before the owners approved the sale -- the team said it has sold 4,200 season tickets.

Team officials also say they're close to a sellout for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

"Oh, man, it's awesome," said Washington safety and All-Pro special teams player Jeremy Reaves, who signed autographs for more than 45 minutes after practice Saturday. "You can see the excitement, all the things happening. These fans have been waiting for this for a long time. This is the turnout.

"I told my girlfriend today: I've been here since 2018. I've never seen anything like this. It makes you want to play harder because you know you have a fan base behind you."

Saturday, the stands, which seat approximately 2,500, were full more than 30 minutes before practice began. When some players -- notably running back Brian Robinson and defensive end Chase Young -- walked to the field, they detoured to slap hands with fans.

This showing, on a day where the temperatures reached into the low 90s, followed two days where between 3,000 to 3,500 fans attended each practice. They never came close to those figures for any practice last summer. It's an enthusiasm not seen probably since 2013, when the team trained in Richmond and was coming off a 10-6 season in Robert Griffin III's rookie year.

Terry McLaurin and other Commanders players have marveled at the energy brought by big crowds attending training camp this season. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

On Saturday, some fans stretched across the back of the end zone, several rows deep -- many of them waving cardboard fans to try to stay cool.

They cheered big plays -- an interception by rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes or a deep ball during offensive drills without any defense. Some also expressed their frustration on occasion with an offense having a rough day early in practice.

Yelled one fan to Rivera on Thursday: "No BS this year, Ron! Just football!"

Rivera acknowledged the comment, knowing the franchise has dealt with one issue after another since he arrived in 2020.

On Saturday, Rivera addressed the crowd for around 35 seconds.

"Being out here, our guys seeing you, brings energy -- it brings a lot of energy," Rivera said. "We need that going forward. We need you to continue to show your support and love for this team."

Interest was never a problem for decades in Washington. The franchise used to have a waiting list for season tickets that was said to be more than 100,000. Last year, Washington ranked last in both average attendance per game and percentage of tickets sold.

During the decade when they reached four Super Bowls -- from 1981-91 -- Saturday's scene was commonplace.

"We used to have these crowds every day [in the early 1980s]," said former Washington kicker Mark Moseley, the league MVP in 1983, who attended Saturday. "It's exciting to see this kind of emotion again."

Right tackle Andrew Wylie, who signed here in the offseason after winning a Super Bowl in Kansas City, enjoyed the scene.

"A lot of the guys have been here are shocked," he said. "This is not what they're used to, but I mean, this is incredible."

Rivera used the crowd to help during practice, getting Young to fire them up and make noise when placekickers Joey Slye and Michael Badgley attempted each of their five field goals.

Neither was bothered by the noise as they both made all their kicks.

"It brings a liveliness to practice," Rivera said. "It brings a little sense of what the atmosphere can be like around here."