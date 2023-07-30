After a contract conflict that extended into training camp, the Minnesota Vikings and pass-rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to a new one-year deal that can be worth up to $20 million, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Hunter will receive $17 million guaranteed, the source said, confirming reporting by NFL Network.

Sources said the Vikings had evaluated trade options for Hunter, who had skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp as he sought an increase on his $4.9 million base salary for this season prior to the new agreement.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Saturday that he had spoken daily with Hunter, who reported to training camp but had not yet participated after missing the offseason program.

"My hope is that we can work towards him being out on the practice field with us sooner rather than later," O'Connell said.

Hunter returned last season after two years of injuries and recorded 10.5 sacks, even after transitioning from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker. Hunter and fellow pass-rusher Marcus Davenport are both playing on one-year deals now, with Davenport making $13 million.

