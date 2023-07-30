How starved are we for the NFL? Passes and catches from the start of 2023 training camps have already gone viral.

Every team has taken the field this week in preparation for the upcoming NFL regular season -- which is six weeks away. We will have updates every day of camp to keep you informed with the latest news, best videos and most interesting photos.

Sunday was a bit of a chippy day as fights broke out among the Cleveland Browns, included one that injured Tyrone Wheatley Jr. And New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers also took offense with recent comments of Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, who criticized Rodgers' assistant coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Elsewhere around the NFL, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't say much about Ezekiel Elliott's visit, and D'Andre Swift is impressing with his receiving skills in Philadelphia.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top NFL news of the day

Rodgers snaps back at Payton over Hackett comments

Defending offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers jumped into the Sean Payton controversy Sunday with a scathing rebuke of the Denver Broncos coach. "It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year," Rodgers told NFL Network in a sit-down interview after practice. "I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."

Vikings, Hunter reach new deal worth up to $20M

After a contract conflict that extended into training camp, the Minnesota Vikings and pass-rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to a one-year deal that can be worth up to $20 million, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. Hunter will receive $17 million guaranteed, the source said. Hunter can earn $3 million in sack incentives, and the new agreement prohibits the Vikings from using the franchise or transition tag on him next season, a source confirmed.

Bengals add QB depth, sign Reid Sinnett

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett in the wake of Joe Burrow's calf injury. The team announced the move on Sunday as the Bengals look to add depth during training camp with Burrow. Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow is expected to miss several weeks while he recovers from a strained calf.

Browns' Wheatley injured during practice skirmish

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. was injured during a skirmish that broke out between the offense and defense in the team's final practice at the Greenbrier resort Sunday. Coach Kevin Stefanski had no immediate update on Wheatley's injury. Immediately after the fight, Stefanski ended practice and had the players run sprints. Meanwhile, Wheatley hobbled to the locker room with the training staff.

Bucs first-round DT Kancey suffers calf strain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey was carted off the field Sunday morning with a calf strain and will undergo an MRI. Kancey suffered the injury to his right leg during training camp practice. Kancey, a former Pittsburgh defensive tackle who has drawn comparisons to fellow Pitt alum Aaron Donald, was turning the corner on a drill when he pulled up his right leg. He hopped forward, putting no weight on the leg. He then let out an, "Ah, f---!" as he grabbed his lower leg toward his calf.

Lions OT Sewell in concussion protocol, to miss camp time

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl offensive tackle Penei Sewell didn't participate in Saturday's practice after entering the concussion protocol. Sewell was present in team gear but won't return until Wednesday at the earliest, coach Dan Campbell said.

More:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw Sunday

New York Jets: Free agent RB Dalvin Cook visited the Jets' on Sunday, watched the entire practice from the sideline and received a rousing welcome from the 3,000 fans in attendance. At the start of practice, the crowd chanted his name. He spent several minutes talking with owner Woody Johnson and vice chairman Christopher Johnson.

Cook took a physical, mingled with players and met with coaches. Coach Robert Saleh described it as "a meet-and-greet." The Jets are interested in signing Cook even though Breece Hall (ACL surgery) is 2-3 weeks from returning to practice, according to Saleh.

The Dolphins and Patriots are reportedly interested in Cook, although that will have no bearing on the Jets' approach. Saleh said, "To make decisions to spite another team, you're just asking for it." -- Rich Cimini

Cleveland Browns: Cleveland's final practice at the Greenbrier turned chippy. Halfway into practice, Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo beat RT James Hudson III into the backfield. As Okoronkwo dashed away whooping it up after slapping Hudson's face mask, Hudson chased after him before throwing a punch into Okoronkwo's helmet. That led to the first skirmish. Moments later, another fight broke out between the two sides, which led to OT Tyrone Wheatley being injured. Kevin Stefanski immediately ended practice and had the players run sprints, as Wheatley hobbled to the locker room. Said Stefanski: "They're tired, they're hot, they've been going against each other, so I'm not surprised at that at all. ... We don't throw punches, so I'll review that stuff, and there's obviously penalties. If you're throwing punches in games, you get thrown out of the game. So why practice something that would get you thrown out of a game? So we will address that. But I don't think anybody's ever been around a bunch of football players in the heat that don't get a little agitated." -- Jake Trotter

New England Patriots: Patriots coach Bill Belichick deflected questions about RB Ezekiel Elliott's free agent visit, as he spoke Sunday before the team's fourth practice of training camp. He acknowledged with the roster at 90 players, the Patriots would have to release a player to bring a new player aboard. With the team's first full-pads practice on deck for Monday, all eyes will be on if Elliott is brought aboard to add depth to a thin RB group. -- Mike Reiss

Detroit Lions: The Lions' rookie class had a tough act to follow after Aidan Hutchinson's rendition of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" went viral last season, a performance captured on HBO's Hard Knocks. First-year linebacker Jack Campbell said he performed "A Country Boy Can Survive" by Hank Williams Jr. as his rookie song while running back Jahmyr Gibbs picked "Let Me Love You" by Mario. For Campbell, who describes himself as an introvert, he said he's thankful his performance didn't make Hard Knocks. "You just gotta go up there and enjoy the moment and just be yourself," Campbell said. "Everyone has to do it, so you might as well go up there and have fun with it." Moments like those have helped lighten the mood during training camp. "I think it gets people out of their comfort zone and shows your teammates that you're open with them," Gibbs said. -- Eric Woodyard

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift hooked up for the play of the day. Swift motioned from the backfield and lined up outside as a receiver before taking off down the left sideline. Hurts' long throw was on point and Swift was able to haul it in as he fell to the ground with linebacker Nicholas Morrow in coverage. Swift has been lining up all over the field and has been used primarily in the passing game to this point in camp. -- Tim McManus

Kansas City Chiefs: Deneric Prince, an undrafted rookie, has been the starting running back for the past two days with Isiah Pacheco not cleared for full practice and Clyde Edwards-Helaire absent from practice because of an illness. Prince has showed ability as a receiver and made a spectacular catch in the end zone on Sunday. It seems clear Prince will make the roster when the regular season begins with a specific role to be determined. Much may have to do with how quickly Pacheco returns to his role as the regular featured back. -- Adam Teicher

Buffalo Bills: Bills co-owner Kim Pegula watched the team's full practice on Sunday from a black SUV parked near the field. Coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen were among those who came over to talk. The appearance marked the first time she has been seen at a Bills event since suffering cardiac arrest in June 2022. In an essay written for The Players' Tribune in February, her daughter, Jessie Pegula, shared that Kim was "dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues."

Her presence Sunday made an impact.

"Well, that's beautiful. I definitely [saw her]," left tackle Dion Dawkins told ESPN upon getting confirmation that she was in attendance. "That's pretty cool. It's amazing."

Co-owner Terry Pegula, who has been at every training cramp practice thus far along with other family members, was named the team's president earlier this month, a role Kim previously held. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Best NFL videos.

1️⃣ to 🔟 real quick 😎 pic.twitter.com/9UAL6mIqcz — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2023

Best of the rest from across the league

Jets fans started a "Dalvin Cook" chant during his training camp visit 🗣️



(via @NYJets_Media) pic.twitter.com/ww5Ossxd5T — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 30, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux pretty critical of his own play last year. Thinks he could've eaten more.



"Last year's film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow." pic.twitter.com/bMvdA8bl6J — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 30, 2023

Bill Belichick arrives ... and wonders if the media was expecting 6-foot-8 Trent Brown instead. pic.twitter.com/JTicrBy03H — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 30, 2023

Dion cruising on the *shnowmobile* after practice ❄️🛵 pic.twitter.com/we1tYP0VZ2 — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 30, 2023