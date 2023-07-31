Anita Marks explains why she's picking the Seahawks to win the NFC West over the 49ers. (0:40)

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with injuries to their top two running backs during the first week of training camp.

Starter Ken Walker III is considered week to week because of a groin injury that has kept him out of the past three practices, coach Pete Carroll said Sunday after the fourth practice of camp. Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet missed his second straight practice because of discomfort in his shoulder.

Carroll answered in the affirmative when asked if Walker is week to week.

"Yeah, because it's a groin, we've got to make sure," Carroll said. "He doesn't feel bad. It's not a terrible injury or anything like that. We just don't want to aggravate it now and make it something that lingers through camp.'

Walker finished second in voting for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season after rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd pick to be their No. 2 running back.

Carroll didn't offer a specific timetable for Charbonnet, saying, "We'll take some time figure it out."

"It just kind of crept up on him, really," Carroll said. "He didn't get hit or anything like that. Just all the sudden, he started to feel something, so we're just checking him out and being really cautious right now."

Fourth-year veteran DeeJay Dallas and rookie seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh have gotten increased reps in recent days with Walker and Charbonnet both out.

Left guard Damien Lewis missed practice Sunday because of an illness.

The Seahawks activated tight end Noah Fant (knee) off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Sunday. Carroll said none of their other players on the PUP -- a list that includes safety Jamal Adams, cornerback Tariq Woolen and linebacker Jordyn Brooks -- are expected to be activated within the next few days.

Woolen, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season after tying for the NFL lead in interceptions with six, had arthroscopic knee surgery in May. At the time, the Seahawks thought Woolen would be ready for the start of training camp.

"Tariq is running hard, he's changing direction, he's going in and out of breaks and doing all kinds of stuff," Carroll said. "He's really close to being back out. ... I don't think it's within a couple days, but I think it's within a couple weeks for sure."

Adams tore his quad tendon in last year's season opener, while Brooks tore his ACL in Week 17. Neither took part in spring practices.

"He's doing well," Carroll said of Adams. "His workouts are great. He and Jordyn are doing everything we ask of them. They're busting their tails every day in the weight room and on the workout field. They're not just sitting around watching now. They're working hard to get back and they're dying to get back out here."