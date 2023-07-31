Anthony Richardson shows off the huge arm with a dime of a throw during Colts practice. (0:22)

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Monday's practice and could sit out again Tuesday after undergoing nose surgery.

Before practice, team officials announced the former Florida star had a procedure to correct his nasal septum. Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April's NFL draft.

It's unclear whether Richardson could miss even more time than this week's first two workouts.

Richardson's absence comes at the same time the Colts and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor have been embroiled in a public contract dispute.

Taylor has not practiced since reporting to training camp on Tuesday when he was put on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery.