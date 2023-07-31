ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis faces possible jail time in connection with a reckless driving incident after a plea bargain was rejected on Monday by the judge.

Davis had been found guilty of going 114 mph in a 45 mph zone at 1 p.m. ET on March 28, 2022, in Loudoun County, Virginia, and was sentenced to 30 days of jail time as well as a suspended license and a fine, according to the Washington Post.

Davis originally requested a jury trial to appeal the conviction before withdrawing the request to negotiate a plea deal that would have resulted in no more than eight days of active incarceration. However, Loudon County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Sincavage rejected the deal on Monday. Further scheduling is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

"He's going through the legal process," Washington coach Ron Rivera said of Davis. "We have to be supportive of him."

Davis had been charged with reckless driving on Dec. 19, 2021, for going 89 mph in a 65 mph zone but it was later amended to 84 mph in a 65 mph zone, which reduced the charge and resulted in a $150 fine.

Four days after that incident, teammate Deshazor Everett lost control of his car going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone; Everett's girlfriend was killed in the accident. After being charged with involuntary manslaughter, Everett later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. He was sentenced to three months of house arrest.

Davis was driving behind Everett and was at the scene of the crash but was not charged with any wrongdoing.

Washington selected Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He started 23 games in his first two seasons combined. He is expected to start this season as well.