METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his offseason arrest and potential suspension.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said that Kamara had a discussion with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis about meeting with the league. The league office has not indicated to the team whether Kamara will be suspended for his involvement in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022.

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story," Allen said. "And look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is 'let's get some resolution with where we're at and move forward.' I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season."

He added: "We're working, practicing, getting better. Alvin is going to be a huge part of what we do here. We'll take things in stride and ... anything we have to deal with, we'll deal with it when the time is right."

Kamara reached a plea agreement at the beginning of July and is no longer facing a felony charge for his role in the fight, which occurred on the eve of the Pro Bowl in February of 2022. Kamara and three men, including Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, were initially facing a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery.

Kamara's plea agreement reduced the charges to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He was ordered to do 30 hours of community service and pay Darnell Greene Jr, the man injured in the fight, $105,000 for his medical bills.

Greene's lawyer Tony Buzbee said on his Instagram account that the two men also reached a private settlement in July. That settlement included a public apology from Kamara.

"Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February, 5, 2022 in Las Vegas," the apology stated. "I am happy that we were able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future."

The NFL states in its personal conduct policy that a player does not need to have a criminal conviction to still face a suspension.

"It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime," the league policy states. "We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful. Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding ... are subject to discipline."