ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos' depth chart at wide receiver took a significant hit Monday.

KJ Hamler announced on his Instagram account he has been diagnosed with a "mild heart irritation, called pericarditis.'' He said he would miss some time but intended to be back on the field this season after treatment with medication.

The Broncos plan to waive Hamler with a non-football illness designation to let him undergo treatment and potentially bring him back later if he is cleared, sources told ESPN.

The news came after Tim Patrick, who missed the 2022 season with a torn right ACL, was carted off the field during Monday's practice and is believed to have a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in his left leg, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Hamler played in seven games last season and was placed on injured reserve Dec. 3 with a hamstring injury. He missed all but three games in 2021 with a torn ACL as well as a hip injury.

Hamler said in his Instagram post he had experienced chest pains during workouts before training camp began. He had also suffered a torn chest muscle earlier in the offseason.

He opened training camp on the team's non-football injury (NFI) list and had not participated in any of the practices. Coach Sean Payton was not asked about Hamler's condition Monday and has not specifically addressed why the wide receiver has not been on the practice field.

"I have been through hell and back, but it's hard to reach paradise if you don't go through hell first,'' Hamler said in his post.

It all continues the run of bad injury luck the Broncos have had at the position. The Broncos' projected top four receivers in recent years -- Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Hamler and Patrick -- have played just two games together over the last three seasons.

Sutton suffered a torn ACL in 2020, Hamler suffered a torn ACL as well as hip injury in 2021 and Patrick had his torn ACL last year.

The Broncos did add formers Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey in free agency this offseason. They also used a second-round pick in last April's draft on wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. Mims, who opened training camp with some hamstring pain, practiced for the first time Monday.

Patrick had been working a significant amount with the starters so his loss will impact the rotations the most in the short term.

"Look we have a lot of guys working [at wide receiver], it's early,'' Payton said. " ... [Mims] is doing well, he's feeling good. You're going to see more and more of him this week, He's ramping up and we're encouraged.''