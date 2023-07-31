SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Deion Jones to add veteran depth to their inside linebacking corps.

The 28-year-old Jones was at Wofford College on Monday for a tryout following the team's first practice in pads. He was brought in to add depth with Chandler Wooten and Kamu Grugier-Hill behind starters Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.

A corresponding move has not been announced, but one must be made when the deal is signed because the roster already is at 90 players.

Jones, a second-round pick by the Falcons in 2016, was at his best his second season when he was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for former Carolina inside linebacker Luke Kuechly.

He was placed on injured reserve last season by the Falcons coming out of training camp and traded to Cleveland Browns in October along with a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Jones has 88 starts in 96 games played, collecting 11 sacks and 12 interceptions.