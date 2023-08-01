Joe Fortenbaugh explains how he is betting the Carolina Panthers season win total. (0:38)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Bryce Young can't go anywhere in training camp without being recognized, but the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback did a good job of hiding his identity his freshman year at Alabama when he was delivering food for DoorDash.

"Honestly, I would only have a mask on and a hoodie and I would only accept drop-it-at-my-door orders,'' the top pick of the 2023 NFL draft revealed on Tuesday about his 2020 part-time job.

"For the most part, I never got recognized. "It was before NIL. I just wanted to have a little extra money.''

NIL went into effect on July 1, 2021, allowing student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness during their college career.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, topped lists the last two years as the highest-paid NIL athlete. He reportedly earned $3.5 million from deals with companies such as Dr. Pepper, Nissan, Subway, Logan's Roadhouse and Cash App.

Young doesn't need the extra money now. He has a fully guaranteed $37.95 million contract with a $24.6 million signing bonus that keeps him focused on being Carolina's starting quarterback.

Young also has garnered deals with Jordan Brand, BodyArmor, Snickers and Bojangles to increase his value even more since entering the NFL.