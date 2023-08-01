JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Leon Searcy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and driving under the influence with property damage/personal injury after hitting a car twice at a fast-food drive-thru, according to court records.

Searcy was booked into the Duval County Jail at 2:50 a.m. Sunday and was released later that day on $5,003 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 16.

According to the arrest report, police were called to a Wendy's drive-thru after an auto accident in which Searcy allegedly rear-ended the car ahead of him twice. Upon talking to Searcy, police noticed slurred speech, droopy eyelids, and the odor of alcohol, according to the report. The report also said Searcy was unsteady on his feet and appeared confused.

Police interviewed Searcy and asked him to take a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to the report.

The report also said Searcy blew a 0.19 on the breath alcohol test administered at the jail, which is more than twice Florida's legal limit of 0.08.

Searcy played for the Jaguars from 1996-99. He missed only one game in four seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 1999. He was drafted 11th overall in 1992 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he played four seasons before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent.

Searcy is one of the co-hosts of a midday sports talks show on the official Jaguars radio station in Jacksonville.