CINCINNATI -- A Bengals reserve running back is expected to miss time with an ankle injury.

Bengals veteran Trayveon Williams suffered a sprained right ankle during Tuesday's practice, a source confirmed to ESPN. The mild sprain will force Williams to miss a couple of weeks while he recovers.

Williams entered training camp as a top contender to be the primary backup running back behind starter Joe Mixon. That role opened this offseason when former backup Samaje Perine signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos that included $3 million in guaranteed money, according to the Roster Management System.

Williams, rookie Chase Brown and Chris Evans, a 2021 sixth-round pick, are among those who could see playing time behind Mixon, who is entering his seventh year with the Bengals.

Williams has been on the field sparingly in his first four seasons in Cincinnati. But this offseason, he signed a one-year contract with the Bengals as they look to fill the void left by Perine.

News of Williams' injury and timeline were first reported by NFL Network.