NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on Thursday after his second practice altercation this week.

Thursday's altercation happened after his crackback block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Fellow linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair got in Jones' face and the two had to be separated.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the block would have been a penalty in a game.

"We don't want to practice like that," Vrabel said. "We talk all the time about being competitive and going to that line, and certainly not going to do anything that hurts the team. We don't want to see that."

Jones had gotten into a pushing match with Jeffery Simmons after one of the first plays during team period on Tuesday. The two were separated and kicked out of practice after yanking each other's helmets.

The Titans opened camp with Jones taking most of the first-team reps at right tackle. Last year's starter, Nicholas Petit-Frere, is serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.

Veteran lineman Chris Hubbard, second-year lineman Andrew Rupcich and rookies Jaelyn Duncan and John Ojukwu are the top options for the starting job now. Hubbard took most of the first-team reps on Tuesday.