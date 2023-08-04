METAIRIE, La. -- The Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan have agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million guaranteed contract extension that ties him to New Orleans through the 2025 season, his agents, Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and the Saints' franchise leader in career sacks, is getting the largest contract on average and guarantees for any defensive player in NFL history at the age of 34.

The Saints announced the two-year extension Friday but did not disclose terms.

A 2011 first-round pick by the Saints, Jordan last signed an extension in 2019 -- a three-year, $42 million guaranteed deal that ran through the 2023 season. This is the fourth multiyear contract between Jordan and the Saints.

"I don't see myself, and luckily I don't ever think I'll have to see myself, as anything other than Black and Gold," Jordan said in a news conference.

He overtook Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson as the franchise sack leader last year with 115.5 sacks and ranks second in the NFL among active players, behind only Von Miller (123.5).

Entering his 13th season in New Orleans, Jordan has played in 192 games in a Saints uniform, the fourth-most in franchise history. Jordan is on track to surpass Jackson (195) and Morten Anderson (196) this season to move into second, which would leave Drew Brees (228) as the only player ahead of him.