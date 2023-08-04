HOUSTON -- The Texans have placed center Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve after he tore an ACL and MCL during Thursday's practice.

Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans last season after replacing former center Justin Britt, who stepped away from the team after Week 1.

The Texans have options to replace Quessenberry. In the April draft, they traded the Nos. 65, 188, and 230 picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 62 pick in the second round to select Penn State center Juice Scruggs. They also used a sixth-round pick on Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson, who has the versatility to play center and guard. And in free agency, they signed Michael Deiter, who started eight games at center for the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

The Texans signed offensive lineman DJ Scaife, an undrafted rookie out of Miami, to their 90-man roster Friday.