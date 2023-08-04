ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended by the NFL for the season's first six games because of a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Omenihu, then with the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested in January in San Jose, California, on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. According to San Jose police, a woman who identified herself as Omenihu's girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground.

Omenihu, who signed with the Chiefs this offseason, can continue to practice with the team at training camp and play in the preseason games. He will be eligible to return in the regular season for a Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Omenihu, 25, joined the Chiefs this offseason as a free agent after four NFL seasons split with the Houston Texans and the 49ers. He was in the Chiefs' starting lineup at training camp, though he did not practice the past two days because of a calf injury.

The Chiefs picked a defensive end in the first round in each of the past two drafts -- Purdue's George Karlaftis in 2022 and Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah this year. The Chiefs are without their top defensive lineman, tackle Chris Jones, who is holding out from camp while seeking an improved contract.