OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys continued to lock down key players in their secondary, signing safety Malik Hooker to a three-year extension through 2026 that is worth up to $24 million, his agent, David Mulugheta, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On the first day of training camp, the Cowboys signed Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year extension worth $97 million, including $42.3 million guaranteed. In March, they signed safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year, $21 million contract that included $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

Hooker will receive an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Cowboys signed Hooker in 2021 as he was coming back from a torn Achilles that limited him to just two games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. He signed a two-year extension in 2021, but the Cowboys took a proactive approach with a player whom defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has called the unit's best tackler.

Hooker, a first-round draft pick by the Colts in 2017, started just six of 16 games last season but played 861 snaps, third most in the secondary behind Wilson and Diggs. He was credited with 67 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups and equaled his career high with three interceptions. He also returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown.

The Cowboys are working on extensions for a few players, including Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and right tackle Terence Steele. All-Pro right guard Zack Martin has yet to report to camp as he holds out in hopes for a reworked contract that has two years remaining.

Edge player Micah Parsons is eligible for a contract extension for the first time in 2024. He is also represented by Mulugheta.