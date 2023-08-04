FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon have agreed to a revised contract that will boost Judon's pay in 2023, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The adjusted contract will increase Judon's guaranteed money in 2023 from $2 million to $14 million, sources told Schefter. Judon can earn up to $18 million this year and no new years were added to his contract.

Judon, who has led the team in sacks each of the past two seasons, had not been a full participant through the first nine practices of training camp.

He had been coy when asked if his lack of participation was contract-related, saying last week, "It's more working on my conditioning and running, and making sure where I need to be. I'm happy to be here. I'm definitely not going to talk about contracts with y'all. Wherever that goes, it goes. The market changes every day."

Judon had signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots in March 2021 as an unrestricted free agent after playing five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

He totaled 15.5 sacks last season, and 12.5 the year before, becoming just the fourth player in Patriots history to post back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks, joining Garin Veris (1985-86), Andre Tippett (1984-85) and Tony McGee (1977-79).

Teammates point to the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Judon, who turns 31 on Aug. 15, as the engine that makes the Patriots' defense go.

"His motor, he just never stops. Outside of practice, in the locker room, he's always on 100," veteran safety Adrian Phillips said. "I think he takes that to the field and has the mentality that no one can mess with him and he dominates."