As 2023 NFL training camps continued Sunday, New York Jets fans got a peek at what their new quarterback brings to the offense. Aaron Rodgers had one of his best practices, showing off his mastery of the short passing game to frustrate the defense.

"He's special in that regard," coach Robert Saleh said of Rodgers.

However, cornerback Sauce Gardner finished Jets practice on a high note with a pick for the defense. Meanwhile, the Jets' next preseason opponent, the Carolina Panthers, announced No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will start at quarterback in their preseason opener Saturday. But it was the Panthers defense that shined in Sunday's practice.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top NFL news of the day

QB Bryce Young to start preseason opener vs. Jets

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young will start Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets, coach Frank Reich said Sunday. Reich, however, did not commit to how many snaps or series the top pick of the 2023 NFL draft would get.

"I do have an idea," Reich said. "There is flexibility in the plan. There has to be. That's just being smart about it."

Tyler Shatley grateful after heart evaluation

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation after Wednesday's practice. After learning about his condition, the 10th-year player admitted he's lucky that he never had any complications -- which include blood clots that can lead to stroke or heart attack.

"I just always ignored it for a couple years, honestly, when it happened," Shatley said after Sunday's practice. "And I think it's just the good Lord looking after me, man. Honestly, the other day I had a couple extra minutes [after practice and] I said, 'I might as well get this checked out.'"

With new deal Logan Wilson hopes Bengals retain stars

With his extension signed, linebacker Logan Wilson hopes the Bengals can continue to retain the core -- including QB Joe Burrow and WR Tee Higgins -- that helped transform the NFL's worst franchise in 2019 into a Super Bowl finalist.

"I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully we're able to keep them long-term as well," Wilson said Sunday, one day after he officially signed a four-year extension worth $37.25 million.

Best NFL videos and photos

Get ready for a lot Moore of this 😏 pic.twitter.com/AqRxAR8Cro — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2023

"I feel like we have one of the best tandems of linebackers in the league." pic.twitter.com/wO3dfKUq8I — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 6, 2023

We got mustache fever pic.twitter.com/woihytvfEI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 6, 2023

Throw it up to Jimmy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q2BR6ejEqT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 6, 2023

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Washington Commanders: Coach Ron Rivera said receiver Curtis Samuel felt tightness in his leg early in practice Sunday, causing him to sit out the rest of the 2½-hour workout. Samuel later said he didn't want to push it, knowing that two summers ago he had issues with a sports hernia surgery that impacted most of his season. -- John Keim

Carolina Panthers: The end of Sunday's practice was the most spirited of camp as coach Frank Reich was "talked into" an extra period by his players. The period was used for live tackling for the first time in camp in what basically was a goal-line situation. The defense dominated rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the offense on a series that started at the 11-yard line. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown was a big reason. The day in general was won by the defense for the second straight practice. Young was 2-for-5 passing in team drills, including the extra period, as the offense spent a lot of time working on the running game. -- David Newton

New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers continued to impress with his quick game, frustrating the defense with his ability to exploit blitzes and coverage with his sight adjustments and fast release. Sunday was one of his best practices. He completed his first eight passes and finished 14-of-21 unofficially (including a drop and an intentional spike). Rodgers is a "master" when it comes to the short passing game, according to coach Robert Saleh. He said Rodgers can lull a defense to sleep with short throws, then hit them with a deep ball over the top.

Rodgers' lone blemish occurred on the final play of practice, when, in an end-of-game situation, he was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback Sauce Gardner. No matter. The 3,000 fans in attendance were chanting Rodgers' name at the end of practice. -- Rich Cimini

Las Vegas Raiders: Through 11 training camp practices, quarterback play has been uneven at best for the Raiders. And with starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who underwent surgery on his left foot in March, getting a day off Sunday, and Las Vegas not practicing Monday or Tuesday, he will have plenty of time to rest for next week's joint practices with the 49ers. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels insists he harbors no concerns over Garoppolo's recent spate of interceptions as he was picked off four times Friday, three more times Saturday. "We've also seen some really good throws," McDaniels said. "There's some credit to be given to the [defense] when they make a play ... normal ebbs and flows of camp." -- Paul Gutierrez

Jacksonville Jaguars: Things got a little chippy during Sunday's workout, with RB Tank Bigsby and S Andre Cisco colliding and going to the ground and S Ayo Oyelola hitting RB Snoop Conner on the sideline. Head coach Doug Pederson wasn't happy with the contact -- the team drills weren't live -- and gathered the players at midfield and spoke for several minutes. It's the first time this camp that Pederson has gathered the team during practice, and the team appeared to respond with solid work in the final three periods. QB Trevor Lawrence, who spoke after practice about his increased comfort in the offense, delivered the play of the day when he hit Zay Flowers in the back corner of the end zone to cap a two-minute drill period. -- Michael DiRocco

Buffalo Bills: The Bills activated veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips off the active/PUP list prior to Sunday's practice. Phillips had surgery on a torn rotator cuff in February and worked to the side during training camp leading up to Sunday. Phillips did not participate in team drills during his first practice back, but said that he feels like he is in a good spot.

Meanwhile, Bills co-owner Kim Pegula watched Sunday's practice from an SUV near the field, the second training camp practice she has watched publicly. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Green Bay Packers: The biggest surprises from the Packers' annual practice inside Lambeau Field were how comfortable Tariq Carpenter looked at a position he had never played before. Carpenter, the 2022 seventh-round pick who played only 16 defensive snaps as a rookie safety but was a regular on special teams, moved to inside linebacker this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 230 pounder picked off two passes in this practice alone. He dropped into coverage and made a leaping interception of rookie quarterback Sean Clifford, who was trying to feather a pass to tight end Tucker Kraft. Then Carpenter was in the right place at the right time when safety Benny Sapp III drilled receiver Dontayvion Wicks, and the ball popped right into Carpenter's hands. While the Packers don't have a starting spot open with De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker entrenched, they might have to find a way to get Carpenter some snaps. "Today was probably my best practice I've ever had at the position," Carpenter sad. "Just got to stack on that and not make the mistakes twice." -- Rob Demovsky

Cleveland Browns: Running back Nick Chubb got a veteran days off. Before practice, RB coach Stump Mitchell hinted that Chubb could be on the field on third down more often than he has in the past while splitting time with Kareem Hunt. That could lead to more pass-catching opportunities for the All-Pro. Chubb's season-high for receptions is 36 coming in 2019. Based on the way the Browns could be looking to use Chubb in a more pass-heavy scheme, Chubb could be primed to break that mark. Said Mitchell: "He's had an opportunity to run more of those routes. He just was not that guy (previously) unless he had to be." -- Jake Trotter

Best of the rest from across the league

Frank Reich says he will emphasize non fighting Wednesday and Thursday when the Panthers have joint practices against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/Mwb7iueWaj — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2023