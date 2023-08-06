        <
          Vikings add receiver depth, sign veteran N'Keal Harry

          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterAug 6, 2023, 05:09 PM ET
          EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings bolstered their receiver depth Sunday by signing veteran receiver N'Keal Harry following a workout at their practice facility, the team announced.

          Harry will help backfill a group that has been practicing without two injured receivers. Jalen Nailor hasn't participated since suffering a lower leg injury during the first practice of training camp July 26. Trishton Jackson also suffered a lower leg injury last week.

          Harry, 25, played for three seasons with the New England Patriots after they made him a first-round draft pick in 2019. His time there was a disappointment as he managed 57 receptions over 33 games in that span, and he was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022 for a seventh-round draft pick.

          The Vikings now have four former first-round picks in their receiver group: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor and now Harry.