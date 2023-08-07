Steve Sarkisian addresses Texas' final season in the Big 12 before it goes to play in the SEC. (0:30)

HOUSTON -- Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said starting right tackle Tytus Howard will be "out for a while" with a hand injury.

Howard recently signed a three-year, $56 million extension that included $36.5 million guaranteed before the start of training camp, but he injured his hand at Saturday practice.

In 2022, Howard started 17 games and was seventh among offensive tackles in ESPN's pass block win rate (93.1%).

Veteran swing tackle George Fant, who was signed by the team less than two weeks ago, now will get the opportunity to start at right tackle while Howard recovers.

Fant was brought to Houston as insurance for the offensive line after playing for the New York Jets from 2020 to 2022 in the same scheme that Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik runs.

In 2021, Fant had a pass block win rate of 89.3% through 15 games, 31st among tackles, before suffering a knee that landed him on the injured reserve.

Howard's injury is the second for the Texans' offensive line in the past few days. Center Scott Quessenberry was placed on injured reserve after he tore an ACL and MCL during Thursday's practice.