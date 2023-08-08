Dallas Cowboys top list of most valuable sports franchises

The Dallas Cowboys are in the money.

The Texas squad ranks as the most valuable sports franchise in the world, according to sports business website Sportico's NFL valuations. Dallas tops the scale at $9.2 billion, putting the Cowboys more than $1.5 billion ahead of the next most valuable team (the Golden State Warriors, at $7.56 billion). The Cincinnati Bengals were the least valuable NFL franchise, at approximately $4 billion.

The Cowboys also became the second franchise after FC Barcelona to top $1 billion in revenue for a single season, with a total of $1.05 billion for 2022. That's $272 million more than the second-most profitable NFL franchise last season, the Los Angeles Rams.

The average NFL franchise was worth $5.14 billion as of last season, and no wonder: With $12 billion of the league's $17.8 billion in national media and advertising revenue shared among all teams, each of them got about $375 million just for showing up. In 2023, that number will be nearly $400 million.

All in all, the top 10 most valuable sports franchises in the world are as follows:

Dallas Cowboys: $9.2 billion

Golden State Warriors: $7.56 billion

New York Yankees: $7.13 billion

New York Giants: $7.04 billion

Los Angeles Rams: $6.94 billion

New England Patriots: $6.7 billion

New York Knicks: $6.5 billion

Los Angeles Lakers: $6.44 billion

San Francisco 49ers: $6.15 billion

New York Jets: $6.11 billion

Data provided by Sportico