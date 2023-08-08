The first full week of preseason games leading up to the 2023 NFL season starts Thursday.

By the time Sunday evening rolls around, every team will have a game under its belt.

ESPN NFL Nation has reporters with every team at training camps to keep you informed and updated on everything from breaking news to fantasy football advice.

Camps were busy Tuesday. There were the first joint practices of 2023 (the Miami Dolphins played host to the Atlanta Falcons, and the New York Giants visited the Detroit Lions), and there were roster moves that could be impactful.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top NFL news of the day

Source: Jonathan Taylor leaves Colts training camp for rehab

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has left Colts training camp to continue rehabbing his ankle injury off-site, a source told ESPN. Taylor, who has been in a standoff with the Colts over his lack of a contract extension, was not in attendance at Tuesday's practice even though injured players are customarily expected to be on the field for each workout. Coach Shane Steichen said Taylor was absent as "part of his rehab process. If you don't see him out here, it's part of his rehab."

Sources: Saints expected to sign Kareem Hunt, Anthony Barr

The Saints are expected to sign running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr, pending physicals, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini. The Saints' linebacker depth has become thin this week with starter Demario Davis currently sidelined with a calf injury. They'll also need depth at running back once the regular season begins with Alvin Kamara set to serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The Saints have Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller on the roster, but recently placed Eno Benjamin on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles.

Trey Flowers reaches deal to reunite with Patriots

In a reunion with their former draft pick, the Patriots have signed defensive end Trey Flowers. Flowers, a two-time Super Bowl champion in New England who was selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, spent his first four seasons with the Patriots before signing a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions in 2019. He appeared in four games with the Miami Dolphins last season, landing on injured reserve due to his foot. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Flowers isn't projected as a lock to make the roster, but he provides veteran depth.

Some Commanders players 'concerned' by Eric Bieniemy's intensity, Ron Rivera says

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Tuesday that some players have approached him to discuss their issues with Bieniemy, who is entering his first season as Washington's offensive coordinator after a successful five-year stint in the same role with the Kansas City Chiefs.

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Philadelphia Eagles: Linebacker Myles Jack, signed on Sunday, is already getting first-team reps on defense. Tuesday marked the first practice for Jack and fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham, who were both inked to one-year deals to bolster the position. With Nakobe Dean sidelined with an ankle injury, Jack got some reps with the starting unit and worked primarily alongside Nicholas Morrow, while Cunningham was mostly with the second team. "We are confident in the studies that we have done on these guys that they are smart football players that should be able to get caught up to speed," coach Nick Sirianni said. -- Tim McManus

It's never too early to start your fantasy football season The offseason is heating up and it's the perfect time to kick off your fantasy season. Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

New York Jets: It was a bad day for QB Aaron Rodgers, who was intercepted twice. Rolling right, he threw downfield into traffic and was picked off by backup CB Jimmy Moreland. Later, in the red-zone period, Rodgers got unlucky. A pass was batted at the line by DE John Franklin-Myers and the deflected ball went to rookie LB Zaire Barnes.

Rodgers has been sharp throughout camp, usually delivering two or three "wow" moments per practice, but this wasn't his best day. Even icons have off days, though he did end on a high note -- a seeing-eye touchdown pass to Randall Cobb. Rodgers' next opportunity will be Wednesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where the Jets will have two days of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. -- Rich Cimini

Tennessee Titans: The Titans' defense had another solid day. Kevin Byard had two pass breakups, one of which resulted in an interception by Azeez Al-Shaair when he tipped a pass from Ryan Tannehill intended for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Elijah Molden also tipped a Tannehill pass intended for Chigoziem Okonkwo that Amani Hooker intercepted. Neither of the picks was Tannehill's fault. It was just good plays by the secondary. It wasn't totally lopsided though. The Titans worked on their two-minute period. Malik Willis showed improved pocket awareness, buying time to deliver a throw to Josh Whyle for a big gain. Willis also found Reggie Roberson Jr. for a long catch along the sideline to set up a 33-yard field goal by Trey Wolff. -- Turron Davenport

Washington Commanders: Washington's offensive line continues to improve. Early in camp, it was having issues with the starting defensive line -- arguably one of the best in the NFL. But the O-line has done a much better job of late. Washington has new starters at four spots -- and in new coordinator Eric Bieniemy's offense. They've looked sharp in the run game and remain confident that once they can game plan they'll have fewer issues in the pass game. Only one spot remains up for grabs: left guard. Fourth-year veteran Saahdiq Charles has worked with the starters when healthy but has missed a week with a strained calf. Chris Paul has taken his place, but Charles probably will go back in once he's healthy. His ability to block in space in the screen game will be helpful. Washington's line was one of the worst in the NFL last season and, with a young quarterback, it remains a big key to their success this season. -- John Keim

Detroit Lions: The Lions started joint practices with the New York Giants, and Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders was in attendance. The team is adding veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater as a backup insurance piece behind starter Jared Goff based on coach Dan Campbell's familiarity with him from when he was on the New Orleans Saints staff. The Lions are expecting Bridgewater to make his debut with the team next week. "I mean certainly we feel pretty good about where we are at. In a three-year period, this is the best we have felt about this roster," Campbell said. "That we have the most ... we have the most game ready I would say. The most competitive ready. It only made sense to us is, hey let us bring in a guy that can compete. He and (Lions QB) Nate (Sudfeld) go back and forth, we will figure it out." Goff says he's heard nothing but great things about Bridgewater and is looking to pick his brain on how to handle certain situations. -- Eric Woodyard

Best NFL videos

Our ball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hIAuv1GgAg — New York Giants (@Giants) August 8, 2023

Saquon on the move 💨 pic.twitter.com/1VgGqJvMyx — New York Giants (@Giants) August 8, 2023

4️⃣8️⃣ with the lockdown defense 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/GWAAXLuZPR — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 8, 2023

the offense is offensing pic.twitter.com/HfU2iIf7ic — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 8, 2023

Best NFL photos

Sun shining, we grinding pic.twitter.com/IaqGLDnhBo — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 8, 2023

it's 8/8... you know what that means pic.twitter.com/cXW01qCt8B — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 8, 2023

Grave digging season. 🪦 pic.twitter.com/F5BwpsEXEn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 8, 2023

Best of the rest from across the league

oh hey — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 8, 2023