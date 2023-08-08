WESTFIELD, Ind. -- All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has left Indianapolis Colts training camp to continue rehabbing his ankle injury off-site, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

Taylor, who has been in a standoff with the Colts over his lack of a contract extension, was not in attendance at Tuesday's practice even though injured players are customarily expected to be on the field for each workout.

Coach Shane Steichen said Taylor was absent as "part of his rehab process. If you don't see him out here, it's part of his rehab."

When asked whether Taylor was rehabbing on- or off-site, Steichen declined to comment. The source told ESPN that the Colts were previously made aware of Taylor's plans to continue his rehab away from the team and that his absence is expected to last several days.

Taylor has been on the physically unable to perform list since reporting to training camp on July 27. The team attributed the decision to his offseason ankle surgery, but a source later added that Taylor also complained of back and hamstring tightness. Taylor has denied any issue with his back.

The Colts open their preseason schedule against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but there's still no indication of a resolution between Taylor and the team. Taylor has asked for a trade, which owner Jim Irsay vehemently rejected.

Taylor, according to multiple sources, continues to hold out hope the team will reconsider his request. He has one season remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to hit free agency next spring.

He led the NFL in rushing in 2021 with 1,811 rushing yards 18 touchdowns. His 3,841 rushing yards since entering the league in 2020 ranks fourth in the NFL and his 33 rushing touchdowns is tied for second.

Meanwhile, the Colts were down two additional running backs on Tuesday, as Zack Moss, who suffered a broken arm last week, and Deon Jackson, who was sidelined by an unspecified injury, also missed practice.