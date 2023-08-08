BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, the team announced.

The Browns hope to get Wright and Thomas back early in the season. Wright was injured during Cleveland's preseason opener last week against the New York Jets. Thomas was injured in practice over the weekend.

Both players were competing for spots in the edge rusher rotation, behind Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

As rookies last year, Wright and Thomas each played key depth roles for the Browns. Thomas appeared in 10 games and had a sack and fumble recovery. Wright started five games and had 28 tackles.