C.J. Stroud links up with Nico Collins for his first NFL completion, and Collins puts a nice hit on a defender. (0:16)

The first week of the 2023 NFL preseason commenced Thursday night, with the New England Patriots hosting the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks welcoming the Minnesota Vikings.

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud got his first NFL reps in a start for the Texans. He went 2-for-4 for 13 total yards and an interception before coach DeMeco Ryans turned to incumbent starter Davis Mills.

Mills went 9-of-12 for 99 yards and a touchdown before Case Keenum took over under center. While the Carolina Panthers named No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young the starter to open training camp, Ryans still has not named a starter between Stroud and Mills.

On the other sideline, Patriots fans will have to wait at least another week to see how quarterback Mac Jones has adjusted to Bill O'Brien's new offense.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Thursday's games, along with the rest of the Week 1 preseason schedule.

NFL preseason games on Thursday, Aug. 10

Texans: C.J. Stroud struggled in his first preseason start, which could allow the quarterback competition with Davis Mills to linger. Stroud played two series and went 2-for-4 for 13 yards with an interception. Mills went 9-for-12 for 99 yards with a touchdown. Stroud appeared to be separating in the competition as coach DeMeco Ryans gave Stroud all the first-team offensive reps in practice as he showed better command of the offense. But in his first NFL action, he was tentative, took a sack and threw an interception that led to a Patriots' field goal. He didn't have excellent protection, as he was under pressure on 60% of his dropbacks. On the other hand, Mills led the Texans to their only points of the first half with a touchdown throw to rookie receiver Tank Dell. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Next game: vs. Dolphins (4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 19)

Patriots: On a night that most starters didn't play, second-round draft pick Keion White turned in an impressive debut. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive end out of Georgia Tech started on the edge and was disruptive and consistently around the ball. He finished with three tackles, including smothering running back Dare Ogunbowale on a loose exchange with quarterback Davis Mills that linebacker Calvin Munson recovered for a turnover. White's performance, combined with first-round pick Christian Gonzalez starting at cornerback, infuses youth into an already strong defense that returns every player except Devin McCourty. The Patriots lead the NFL in terms of defensive retention. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: at Packers (8 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 19)

NFL preseason games on Friday, Aug. 11

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals: 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

New York Giants at Detroit Lions: 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins: 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns: 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals: 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

NFL preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 12

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers: 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: 5 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens: 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: 9 p.m. ET, NFL Network

NFL preseason games on Sunday Aug. 13

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders: 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network