Free agent running back Kareem Hunt has left his visit with the Indianapolis Colts without a contract and will continue to field interest from other teams, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Colts hosted Hunt on Wednesday as the sides had mutual interest given the Colts' significant lack of depth at running back. But, according to the source, the parties were unable to reach an accord and no deal was struck.

The news comes one day after Hunt left a visit with the New Orleans Saints without an agreement, with a source telling ESPN's Dianna Russini that Indianapolis offered more money.

Hunt is coming off four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and a 468-yard rushing effort in 2022. The 28-year old was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

For the Colts, their unsettled situation at running back continues. The team was talking with multiple running backs on Wednesday, according to a source, and is expected to continue mulling the addition of one or more backs.

With All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor still on the physically unable to perform list, undergoing rehab on a lingering ankle injury out of state and remaining at odds with the club over his contract, the Colts have had to consider how to proceed at the position. The absence of Taylor has been compounded by the broken arm sustained by backup Zack Moss last week. That injury is expected to sideline him four to six weeks. Another backup, Deon Jackson, did not practice on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury.