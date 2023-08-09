Former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion Bashaud Breeland was arrested in Charlotte, N.C., after a traffic stop earlier this week and hit with a slew of charges, including possession of a stolen car, guns and drugs, according to a police report obtained by multiple outlets Wednesday.

Breeland, 31, who last played in the NFL in 2021, was booked into Mecklenburg County jail early Tuesday morning, according to those outlets citing a police report. Breeland was released a few hours later after posting $30,000 bond.

Breeland was pulled over by police Monday driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV, which was found to be reported stolen in Florida, according to the reports. Multiple guns were found, including two AK-47s and two AR-15s, and police discovered 5.45 pounds of marijuana and 62 grams of illegal mushrooms, the reports said.

Jail records show he was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a title, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

Breeland started 13 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He was released by the Vikings in December 2021 and signed to the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals in January 2022. He earned $12.3 million for his career, per Spotrac.

Breeland won a Super Bowl title with Kansas City at the end of the 2019 season, starting 15 of 16 games he played in during the regular season. He played in and started six postseason games for the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020.

A fourth-round selection by Washington in the 2014 draft, Breeland had 16 interceptions and 86 passes defensed in 107 career games (101 starts) with four teams. He had 439 tackles for his career.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.