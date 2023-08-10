DETROIT -- Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson has retired from the NFL, abruptly ending his career after five seasons in the league.

The Lions announced Jackson's retirement Thursday, one day before their preseason opener, and signed veteran running back Benny Snell Jr.

Jackson, 27, was expected to compete for a reserve spot on the Lions roster behind veteran newcomer David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jackson played in 16 games for the Lions last season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns last season for Detroit.

Jackson was a seventh-round draft selection out of Northwestern and appeared in 59 career games, including seven starts, with the Lions and Chargers. He rushed for 1,210 yards and five touchdowns.

Snell, 25, played the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and appeared in 17 games last season, rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown.