SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital to be evaluated for possible head and neck injuries after going down in the team's preseason opener Thursday night at Lumen Field.

According to the Seahawks, Johnson is in stable condition and was being taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center as a precaution.

Johnson briefly appeared unstable while getting up after he was tackled on a 17-yard kickoff return about four minutes into the second quarter against the Vikings. He walked off on his own power and was taken in the medical tent for evaluation. Johnson spent the remainder of the quarter in the tent before he was loaded onto a stretcher, with his neck stabilized, and wheeled off the field at halftime.

Johnson went undrafted out of South Dakota State in 2021 and spent parts of his first two seasons on Seattle's practice squad. He appeared in three regular-season games last year, recording two catches for 21 yards.