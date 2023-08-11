DETROIT - Lions receiver Kalif Raymond has agreed to a two-year extension, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Raymond, also a punt returner, is entering his seventh season.

He was named to the 2022 AP Second-Team All-Pro as a punt returner after appearing in all 17 games with a career-best 264 punt return yards, which were the most by a Lions player since Jamal Agnew's 444 yards in 2017.

He also snagged 47 receptions for a career-high 616 receiving yards, while starting in six games last year.

Raymond is expected to play a big role for the offense and special teams. After bouncing around early in his career in Denver, Tennessee and with the New York Giants, Raymond is entering his third season with the Lions.

"I think the biggest thing for me is my preparation now will bring confidence once the season comes," Raymond told reporters during training camp on Aug. 3rd. "You can have all of the yelling and talking and all that stuff but the way you prepare is gonna be the way you play so right now I'm focused on the way I'm preparing so that way I can be right when it's time to play."

