HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, limped off the practice field Friday with what appeared to be a leg injury suffered during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said after practice that he had yet to receive a report on Adams' injury, which occurred on a big hit during a joint session of practice.

"I don't think it was crazy serious," McDaniels said. "It was just kind of a bang-bang play. Totally clean on both sides."

Adams, a first-team All-Pro in each of the past three seasons, caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022, his first season with the Raiders. He became one of the NFL's top receivers during his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to Las Vegas.

